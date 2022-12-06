Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Support Will End in 2023, CD Projekt Red Confirmed

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be supported throughout 2023 with new content before leaving the balancing of the game to the community from 2024 onwards, CD Projekt Red confirmed.

The Witcher series digital card game will continue to receive new content next year, as confirmed in a recent video shared on YouTube. Among the new content coming to the game will be three new card drops for a total of 70 new cards. A new competitive season will also launch next year, ending in December 2023. From 2024, the game will be balanced by the community through a new tool called Gwentfinity, and a new progression system will also be implemented to incentivize the use of different decks as well.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game definitely had a good run, although its popularity waned over the years. The game also spawned two solid spin-off games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and Gwent: Rogue Mage, the latter offering a fun roguelike take on the formula, as I highlighted in my review.

While quite different from the previous single-player experience, Gwent: Rogue Mage is an extremely solid title that masterfully combines mechanics from the card game introduced in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with roguelike mechanics. With tons of different cards and different strategies, Alzur's search for the mutagens that will create The Witcher is an extremely engaging one, despite the smaller focus on story, compared to other games belonging to the popular series.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is now available on PC, iOS, and Android worldwide.