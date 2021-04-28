Guilty Gear Strive Next PlayStation Open Beta Dated

A second Guilty Gear Strive open beta will be available next month on PlayStation consoles, Arc System Works confirmed today.

The next open beta, which will feature the same content seen in the first beta with the addition of Anji Mito and I-No, will be live from May 13th until May 16th, allowing players to try out the upcoming new entry in the series. The beta client will become available for download on May 7th.

Guilty Gear Strive Delayed to June 2021 for Additional Polish

Additionally, Arc System works confirmed that some changes have been introduced in Guilty Gear Strive after receiving feedback from the first beta, including a new Duel Station battle queue system from the Online Lobby and a very welcome rematch function.

Guilty Gear Strive was originally scheduled for an April 2021 release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, but the game has been delayed for additional polish. It will now release on June 11th worldwide.