Guardians of the Galaxy Cutscene Showcases Lady Hellbender and Drax’s Flirting Skills

Back at E3, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal unveiled Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and now we’re getting a little more up close and personal with the game’s main villain, Lady Hellbender, via a new cutscene. At one point, our big blue baddie tries to flirt with Drax and it goes… about as well as you’d expect. Check out the cutscene for yourself, below.

Y’know what? That wasn’t too bad. If you’re expecting the Guardians of the Galaxy game to be as stylish and funny as the James Gunn movies, you’re probably going to be disappointed, but the writing here seems solid enough and Lady Hellbender could be a fun villain. Haven’t been keeping up with Guardians of the Galaxy? Here are the game’s key features:

You are Star-Lord, so nothing’s off-limits with your bold combat style, from Element Blasters and jet boot-powered dropkicks to tag-team beat-downs. With the Guardians fighting at your side, call the shots and overwhelm your opponents with signature attacks. Meanwhile, the consequences of your decisions will range from light-hearted to downright unexpected as your journey unfolds. All-New Story - Your newly-formed band of legendary misfits is set to save the universe in this fresh but faithful take on the Guardians of the Galaxy. Somehow, you set off a chain of catastrophic events, leading to a wild ride through mind-blowing worlds inhabited by iconic and original Marvel characters. Turn up the all-star ‘80s mixtape and get ready to kick it.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch (via the cloud) on October 26.