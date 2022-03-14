GTA Online PS5/XSX Save Transfers Criticized by Fans, Rockstar Promises Fix for Key Issue

Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced and GTA Online launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 tomorrow (they’re already out in some parts of the world) and Rockstar promises you can transfer your Xbox One/PS4 saves to the new version of the game, although it comes with some caveats that are causing some fan concern. As noted by a Rockstar FAQ, once you transfer your save to the new-gen consoles, it will be deleted on the last-gen consoles…

You can migrate your profile through either the GTA Online Landing Page or Pause Menu once you have signed in to the Rockstar Games Social Club on your preferred console. Important: Once your progress has been transferred from PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, your migrated profile will no longer be available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Additionally, profiles cannot be transferred between PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to PC.

Your old save being deleted becomes more annoying when you factor in the fact that GTA Online doesn’t have crossplay – not even between consoles in the same “family” (so PS4 can’t play with PS5, ect.) So, unless your friends are also upgrading with you, you might be leaving them behind.

While everything described so far was intentionally done by Rockstar, there is an issue they’re promising to fix. Players looking to upgrade from PS4/Xbox One to PS5/XSX have discovered they can’t do so if they’ve already migrated their character to PC at some point. This is apparently an error and being fixed.

We're currently working to resolve the issue with GTA Online profile migration for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S where those migrating from PS4 or Xbox One are currently blocked due to previously migrating those accounts to PC, and will update everyone once this is working as intended. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) March 14, 2022

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 tomorrow (March 15).