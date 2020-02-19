GTA IV Is Returning to Steam Next Month, But Rockstar Had to Cut Multiplayer

GTA IV suddenly disappeared from Steam in January due to the old Games for Windows Live platform becoming unavailable.

Today, Rockstar Games provided an update on the GTA IV Steam page, announcing that next month the game will become available again. However, multiplayer modes had to be cut since they were based on Games for Windows Live.

GTA IV Disappears from Steam Due to Reliance on Outdated Games for Window Live Tech

Below you'll find a detailed FAQ on exactly what's happening.

New Players Starting 03/19/2020, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will replace both Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City wherever it is currently digitally available. Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will as also be available via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Current game save files will be compatible with Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition. As a result of this update the following services will no longer be available in Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition : Games for Windows Live

Multiplayer mode

Leaderboards The following Radio Stations will be temporarily unavailable in Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition RamJam FM, Self-Actualization FM, and Vice City FM (previously available in Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City) Current Players Players who have previously installed and played Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City will be able to update their copy to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition through the following means: Steam Users Depending on the game, players on Steam will need to install or update their current game: Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City will be removed and replaced with GTAIV: Complete Edition in the launcher library. Update file size is expected to be approximately 22GB

Grand Theft Auto IV owners will download content from Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City and their game will update to GTAIV: Complete Edition. Update file size is expected to be approximately 6GB Physical Media Games not previously activated using Games for Windows Live will be able to use the Key on the back of the game manual to activate and update to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition Games for Windows Live Digital Store Purchases Games previously activated using Games for Windows Live will require players to create and/or link their Social Club accounts in replacement of Games for Windows Live to update to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition