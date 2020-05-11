Grand Theft Auto IV Recreation In GTAV Engine Looks Amazing With ReShade Ray Tracing and Awesomekills Graphics Mod
Grand Theft Auto V is a few years old, but it can still look incredible thanks to ReShade ray tracing and the right graphics mods.
Digital Dreams shared today a brand new video showcasing a Grand Theft Auto IV map recreation in the GTAV engine enhanced by Pascal Gilcher RayTraced Global Illumination shader for ReShade and the latest version of the Awesomekills Graphics mod which brings realistic graphics to the open-world game. The results, needless to say, are amazing.
Pascal Gilcher RayTraced Global Illumination shader for ReShade doesn't introduce real ray tracing, but it has the advantage that it can be used for any game and with any GPU. More information on the shader can be found on the developer's Patreon.
Grand Theft Auto V has been released on PC in April 2015 after hitting consoles first. The PC version comes with 4K support as well as a huge range of PC only customization options.
Grand Theft Auto V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second.
The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.
