G.Skill has announced its latest high-performance, quad-channel, and ultra capacity DDR4 memory kits that are designed for AMD Ryzen Threadripper & Intel Core-X high-end desktop platforms. G.Skill caters to the high-end desktop community with up to 256 memory kits designed specifically for the latest HEDT TRX40 and X299 motherboards.

Today saw the launch of AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper and Intel's 10th Gen Core-X series processors which we covered in their own respective reviews. For those who are building newer PCs centered around the latest HEDT processors, G.Skill is now offering a whole range of quad-channel memory kits to select from.

The memory kits come in two flavors. The high capacity variants include DDR4-3600 (CL16-19-19-39) and DDR4-4000 (CL18-22-22-42) configured 256 GB memory kits. The kits include 8 DIMMs that are based on the dual-capacity design, offering 32 GB capacity per DIMM for a total of 256 GB. The second flavor is the high-speed and ultra-low-latency kit which comes in DDR4-4000 (CL15-16-16-36) configuration. This kit features 64 GB capacity (8GB x 8 DIMMs). You can find more details in the press release below:

Availability & XMP 2.0 Support

These high-performance quad-channel memory specifications will support Intel XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in late Q4 2019. Please see the specifications table below for a more complete list of the upcoming quad-channel memory kits.