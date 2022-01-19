Official GRID Legends PC Requirements Revealed And They Are Quite Low

Codemasters and publisher EA have revealed the official PC requirements for the upcoming GRID Legends.

Interestingly, the minimum and recommended PC specs are on par with 2019’s GRID although the minimum GPU requirements have been somewhat updated as Codemasters now recommends “at least” an NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU. In addition to revealing the PC specs for the upcoming next installment in the GRID series, it has been revealed that GRID Legends will be using the Denuvo anti-tamper tech.

Down below you’ll find the official minimum and recommended PC specs for the game, as supplied by EA and Codemasters:

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel i3 2130, AMD FX4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950, AMD RADEON RX 460

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel i5 8600k, AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD RX590

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Soundcard

GRID Legends launches next month on February 24 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game was officially announced back in July of last year. Be sure to check out our preview of the game right here.

“GRID Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode,” said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters upon the game's announcement. “We’re giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode. This is just the start of the journey, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months.”