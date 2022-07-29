Menu
Grand Theft Auto VI Unreal Engine 5 Fan-Made Concept Trailer Showcases Stunning Renditions of Vice City, Liberty City and More

Francesco De Meo
Jul 29, 2022
Grand Theft Auto VI

It will be some time since we finally see Grand Theft Auto VI in action, but it is undeniable that the recent rumors have made fans of the series even more curious about the next entry in the series.

Those who really cannot wait to see the next entry in the successful open-world series by Rockstar will definitely love a new concept trailer made by TeaserPlay, which imagines how cities like Vice City, Liberty City, San Fierro, and others will look in the game thanks to modern game engines and technology like the Unreal Engine 5. Needless to say, the trailer looks stunning.

We all know that GTA is under development and soon we will see its official announcement, it is said that the game will be made with a new version of the RAGE Engine and it wants to challenge the Unreal engine 5 directly.

In this video, we tried to bring a wide showcase of the environments in Unreal Engine 5 that we may see in the game. According to the reports, the game will initially take place in Vice City, and other maps like Liberty City, San Fierro, Las Venturas will be added to it in the future.

According to the rumors mentioned above, Grand Theft Auto VI will be quite different from its predecessors, as the game's tone will reflect the changes that have happened at the studio in recent times. It will also be the first entry in the series to feature a playable woman protagonist.

Rockstar’s next game, Grand Theft Auto VI, will include a playable female protagonist for the first time, according to people familiar with the game. The woman, who is Latina, will be one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, the people said.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

