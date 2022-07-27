Menu
Grand Theft Auto VI to Include First Playable Woman Protagonist; Will Feel Different From Its Predecessors – Report

Francesco De Meo
Jul 27, 2022
Grand Theft Auto VI

Very little is currently known about Grand Theft Auto VI other than the fact that it is in development, but it seems like the next entry in the series will be different from its predecessors regarding the overall tone.

In a new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, it's confirmed that the sixth main entry in the series, which is at least two years away, will be the first one to feature a playable woman protagonist, a Latina. According to the report, the main duo is inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, the infamous criminal couple active in the United States during the Great Depression.

Rockstar’s next game, Grand Theft Auto VI, will include a playable female protagonist for the first time, according to people familiar with the game. The woman, who is Latina, will be one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, the people said.

A playable woman protagonist isn't the only feature that will set Grand Theft Auto VI apart from its predecessors. According to the report, developers are also being cautious not to "punch down" by making jokes about marginalized groups. The different tone in the game will reflect the changes at Rockstar Games, as the studio has become more sensitive regarding certain matters in recent years.

Grand Theft Auto VI featuring a playable woman protagonist isn't surprising, considering it has been rumored for a while, but this is the first time we hear something on the matter from an extremely reliable source. Everything else surrounding the game, as mentioned above, is still shrouded in mystery, including its release window, and if the game is indeed at least two years away, it may be a while before we learn more about this highly anticipated game.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

