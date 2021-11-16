Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition New Mod Fully Restores Vice City’s Radio Stations

Among the most disappointing things about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is the removal of many songs from all three games due to licensing. Those playing the collection on PC, however, will soon be able to restore all of the original radio stations.

The Full Radio Restoration mod aims to restore all of the original radio stations, starting with the Vice City radio stations. The mod's latest update, which has been released online today, fully restores all of the game's stations. The mod will also introduce extra songs from the Stories versions down the line.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Full Radio Restoration mod can be downloaded from MixMods.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launch has been far from being smooth, as the remasters perform poorly on all platforms. Rockstar Games also took down the PC version of the game, alongside the Rockstar Games Launcher, last week, making it available for purchase once again only yesterday.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.