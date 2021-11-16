Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition New Mod Fully Restores Vice City’s Radio Stations
Among the most disappointing things about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is the removal of many songs from all three games due to licensing. Those playing the collection on PC, however, will soon be able to restore all of the original radio stations.
The Full Radio Restoration mod aims to restore all of the original radio stations, starting with the Vice City radio stations. The mod's latest update, which has been released online today, fully restores all of the game's stations. The mod will also introduce extra songs from the Stories versions down the line.
The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Full Radio Restoration mod can be downloaded from MixMods.
The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launch has been far from being smooth, as the remasters perform poorly on all platforms. Rockstar Games also took down the PC version of the game, alongside the Rockstar Games Launcher, last week, making it available for purchase once again only yesterday.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.
Grand Theft Auto III
It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man's rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
It’s the early ’90s. After a couple of cops frame him for homicide, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.
