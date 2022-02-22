Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Opera House Scene Will Feature Actual Singing; New Trailer Released
Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will feature a revamped opera house scene, with actual singing to boot.
Japanese magazine Famitsu confirmed that the iconic Aria di Mezzo Carattere piece will be sung in the soon-to-release remaster in seven languages: Japanese, English, Italian, German, French, Spanish and Korean. In addition, the opera house sequence will receive further visual improvements with the introduction of 3D sequences.
『FF6』ピクセルリマスター版のオペラシーンに歌唱が収録！ 新たなグラフィック演出と歌で臨場感を増したオペラシーンに注目
歌唱は日本語・英語・フランス語・イタリア語・ドイツ語・スペイン語・韓国語の7言語を収録#FF6
A short preview of the English version of Aria di Mezzo Carattere can be heard in the Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster latest trailer, which you can watch in full below.
Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster launches tomorrow, February 23rd, on PC, iOS, and Android.
The original FFVI comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster!
A remodeled 2D take on the sixth game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play.
The War of the Magi caused magic to disappear from the world. A thousand years later, humanity relies on machines - until they find a young woman with mysterious powers. The magicite system allows players to customize which abilities, magic spells, and summons the party members learn. All the playable characters have their own stories, goals, and destinies. Journey through their interwoven fates in this sweeping melodrama.
