Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Opera House Scene Will Feature Actual Singing; New Trailer Released

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will feature a revamped opera house scene, with actual singing to boot.

Japanese magazine Famitsu confirmed that the iconic Aria di Mezzo Carattere piece will be sung in the soon-to-release remaster in seven languages: Japanese, English, Italian, German, French, Spanish and Korean. In addition, the opera house sequence will receive further visual improvements with the introduction of 3D sequences.

A short preview of the English version of Aria di Mezzo Carattere can be heard in the Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster latest trailer, which you can watch in full below.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster launches tomorrow, February 23rd, on PC, iOS, and Android.