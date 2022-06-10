Granblue Fantasy: Relink Has Been Delayed to 2023, Cygames Confirms

Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the action role/playing game in development by Cygames Osaka, has been delayed once again, and will now release sometime in 2023.

In a new message shared on the game's official website, producer Yuito Kimura confirmed the delay, saying that it was mainly caused by the current pandemic. The team spared no effort to make up for the time lost, but more time is ultimately needed to further polish the game, also given the project's big scope.

Producer Yuito Kimura also provided a development update, confirming that all "graphical resources, scenario pieces, voices, music and other assets" are complete. The developer is now focusing on improving the game's balance, enhancing visuals, and fixing various issues. More information on the game was supposed to be shared this month, but due to the delay, the next update on the state of Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be coming sometime in December.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. The game will launch sometime in 2023.