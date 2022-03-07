Gran Turismo 7 Beats Elden Ring to First Spot in the UK, Becoming PlayStation’s Second Top Seller of 2022

Gran Turismo 7 (GT7) for PS5 and PS4 was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week, GfK data has revealed.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, despite selling fewer units than its 2017 predecessor, GT Sport, for PS4, Polyphony’s new Gran Turismo installment managed to overtake Elden Ring’s top position on the UK boxed charts for the week ending on March 5. Of course, GT Sport launched at a time when the installed user base on PS4 was much higher than it is now on PS5. As always with GfK data, digital downloads aren’t included, and it should be noted that GT7 launched exclusively on PlayStation platforms, whereas Elden Ring was also released as a multiplatform title on Xbox platforms and PC.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, the vast majority (76%) of boxed GT7 sales came from the PS5 version of the game. Alongside last month’s Horizon Forbidden West, GT7 is Sony’s second top selling of this year and the fourth biggest boxed launch of the year.

With GT7 now claiming the first spot in its launch week, Elden Ring has dropped to the second spot after sales fell 69% week-on-week. “This is quite a strong performance for a game of this type in its second week, where sales falls of around 80% are the norm”, Gamesindustry’s Christopher Dring writes. “Elden Ring was also a digital smash hit last week, and is comfortably the best-selling game of the year so far.”

GT7 launched globally last week for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Be sure to read our very own review in case you haven’t done so yet and you’re still in doubt on whether you should pick up this latest GT installment. We’ve included the top-10 of best-selling boxed games in the UK for the week ending March 5 down below: