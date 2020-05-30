Amazon is offering a fully unlocked and renewed 64GB iPhone 8 Plus in Space Gray color for just $399. Grab it now before stock runs out!

Skip the iPhone SE and Grab an iPhone 8 Plus with a Larger Display for $399 - Fully Unlocked and Renewed too

Though the iPhone SE is ruling the marketplace with its insane value, the iPhone 8 Plus is still a solid smartphone in 2020. It has a large display, a waterproof body, wireless charging, a great set of cameras and even 3D Touch, a feature which Apple swiftly removed last year completely with the launch of iPhone 11. And right now, you can own an iPhone 8 Plus for just $399 in renewed capacity, fully unlocked.

Starting things off is that large 5.5-inch Retina display. Compared to the 4.7-inch panel on the iPhone SE, you get a lot of room to play with, and obviously you get more pixels too. In case you are wondering, the iPhone 8 Plus features a 1080p display.

Under the hood, everything is kept ticking nicely with the A11 Bionic chip. You get 3GB of RAM as well here, which is more than enough on an iPhone. Things get interesting when you learn that the iPhone 8 Plus has a huge near-3000mAh battery, which will grant you a full day’s worth of use on a single charge. And if at any point you think the battery is getting low, you can top up using Lightning or taking the wireless charging route.

Since this phone is fully unlocked therefore it will on the carrier of your choice. Pop in your SIM card and you will experience 4G LTE speeds if you are in a great coverage area.

This phone does not ship with the original box and accessories but you will get a Lightning cable and charger which is MFi-certified. You also get a 90-day Amazon guarantee for renewed smartphones.

