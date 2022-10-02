GPU-Z 2.5.0 Offers NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & Intel Arc A770 Plus Arc A750 Support

The latest version of GPU-Z has now been released and offers full support for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 & Intel Arc graphics cards. GPU-Z shows detailed BIOS, clock, or overclocking info and offers details such as power limits or a built-in NVIDIA DLSS scanner. The new support will be handy for all the reviewers working on their tests.

The newest GPU-Z update by the engineers on the website TechPowerUP is much more because it finally supports the desktop Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 graphics cards, just days after they were officially confirmed to launch this month on the 12th of October.

Not only that but NVIDIA's RTX 4090 is also going to launch on the same day which means there will be three cards available the same day, one focused at the very high-end and the others aiming the mainstream market. These cards are already in the reviewers' hands. We will likely see GPU-Z and Arc GPUs in action next week (when Intel lifts the review embargo).

Techpowerup GPU-Z 2.5.0 update screenshot

Recently, we reported that the website had revealed a new leak-blocking aspect for NVIDIA graphics cards within the GPU-Z monitoring tool was requested by NVIDIA to add support so that leaks about upcoming NVIDIA hardware would be hidden, especially when engineering samples are out in the field for testing and partnering product development.

The website has also chosen to grant GPU-Z its web domain (www.gpu-z.com) so that it can relieve any issues for administrators and ease the blocking of networks.

Now, board partners and third parties cannot validate GPU-Z submissions or BIOS info to the website's soaring database.

The GPU-Z information and monitoring software does not introduce any significant changes, apart from those specified for the newly added cards.

GPU-Z 2.5.0 Changelog

Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Improved detection for Intel Arc A750 & A770

Added Intel Arc VRAM temperature monitoring

Fixed Intel Arc temperature sensors

Instead of showing a blank window, a proper message is displayed when the DLSS Game Scan finds no supported games.

Interested users looking to update to the newest version of GPU-Z or want to learn more about the software can check out the website at https://www.techpowerup.com/gpuz/.

News Sources: VideoCardz, TechPowerUP