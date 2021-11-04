Gotham Knights to Release During Spring 2022, According to Promotional Image

Gotham Knights may release during Spring 2022, according to a promotional image shared online.

As spotted by @tatlinsky on Twitter, Jin Park, who worked on Campaign Art Direction and branding for Gotham Knights, shared on his official website an image that reveals the Spring 2022 release window for the game. The web page and the image have since been taken down.

RUMOR: #GothamKnights release window is 2022 SPRING. Here is promo image of the game that I found on Jin Park site (Art Director / Designer currently working at Rokkan NY who did Campaign Art Direction, branding for Gotham Knights). Follow the link below. pic.twitter.com/9ZXemFZ6Yj — Tim (@tatlinsky) November 3, 2021

As Warner Bros. has yet to confirm a release date for Gotham Knights, we have to take the Spring 2022 release window with a grain of salt. As this release window is not too far away, we will likely hear more about the game's release date in the near future, if it is indeed releasing during Spring 2022.

Gotham Knights was showcased once again during this year's edition of DC FanDome. The new trailer focused on the Court of Owls, against which Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin will fight during the game.

Gotham Knights releases on PC and consoles on a yet to be confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game's release date as soon as more come in on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.