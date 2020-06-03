Google’s New Android TV Dongle Leaked With New Remote and UI

Google is working on a new Android TV dongle that would ship with a new remote and user interface. This device will be a successor to Chromecast Ultra, however, it will be on par with Android TV devices from other OEMs. This dongle, internally codenamed "Sabrina", will launch this summer, alongside a new Pixel smartphone.

XDA has come up with the exclusive details of "Sabrina", which was first reported by 9to5Google back in March. As per XDA's sources and FCC filing for the device, Google's new Android TV dongle will ship with Chromecast streaming features, and a Google Remote. It will also feature a full Android TV user interface, unlike current Chromecast dongles, which are completely dependent on smartphones and other devices for input.

XDA got their hands on a pre-release firmware build that contained a marketing video for the upcoming product. It shows the out-of-box experience, which usually appears when a user first turns on the product. The video shows the new Android TV dongle and its design, Google Remote and updated Android TV software that will ship on it.

Google's Android TV Dongle - New Design, Remote, and User Interface

The new Android TV has an oblong shape, and looks slightly nicer than the current Chromecast dongles. It will ship in three colors: black, white and light pink.

The Google Remote features a few buttons which include Google Assistant, home, playback, and volume controls. It also has a trackpad, similar to Apple TV's Siri Remote. Because of Google Assistant support, the Remote will feature a microphone, and an IR blaster.

A few images of the new Android TV user interface show YouTube TV and Google Assistant integration. The user interface has also been tweaked to focus more on content from various sources, and also work with Google Nest and Assistant-powered devices.

Other information shared by XDA is that the dongle will support Dolby Vision and will be powered by an Amlogic SoC. It will likely be powerful enough to support 4K HDR video, considering that it will be a tier above Chromecast Ultra. Protocol reported earlier in May that Google is aiming to compete against Roku and Amazon's Fire TV, and will price the new dongle around $80.

It is unclear when Google will announce this new product and what it will be called. As per the latest rumors, Pixel 4a is going to be announced on July 13, so this new dongle might be announced on the same day.