After Pixel, Google Wants to Use in-House Chips in Its Chromebooks, Tablets by 2023

A while back, Google revealed that it will use its in-house Tensor chips in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but the company’s plans does not stop there, according to a new report. Apparently, it will also develop custom silicon for Chromebooks and tablets, with the first SoC likely to be revealed in 2023.

Google Has Begun Hiring Chip Engineers From Various Countries to Develop Custom Silicon for Various Products

Very few companies like Google have the financial backing and resources to develop a custom chip for different products. Apple has already displayed the success of using the M1 in its Mac line, so Google will likely attempt to replicate that success with its own chipsets. According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, Google will unveil these new chips by 2023, which may be a long time but remember that it takes an extensive amount of effort and funds to develop a custom silicon.

Google Pixel 6 Series Will Support 23W Fast Wireless Charging With New Pixel Stand

Even for a company like Google, the costs are outrageous. According to Peter Hanbury, a partner at consulting firm Bain & Co., told Nikkei Asia that the cost of designing a cutting-edge 5nm chip is now around $500 million, compared to about $50 million to develop a chip using more mature production technologies, such as 28nm tech. Google has also started hiring chip engineers from India, Israel, and Taiwan to achieve its goal.

“Very few players have the skills or financial resources to design their own chips, so the typical players considering this path tend to be extremely large players, like the cloud service providers, or have very valuable applications for these specially designed chips.”

Google has enlisted Samsung to mass produce the Tensor using its 5nm technology, so assuming the Moutain View giant is impressed with what fuels the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it will likely retain the South Korean manufacturer for future orders. If Samsung fails to impress with its advanced nodes, Google will likely turn its eye towards TSMC, which is preferred by the likes of Apple for develop chips to be used in various products.

Google is expected to achieve the same goals of the M1; massive performance gains with impressive power-efficiency metrics. The only catch is that we will have to wait a while to see these chips in action. Let us keep our fingers crossed that the Tensor powering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro lights up some hope for future chip iterations.

News Source: Nikkei