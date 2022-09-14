Menu
Google Is Preparing a Pixel ‘mini’ With Flagship Specifications, Claims Latest Wild Rumor

Omar Sohail
Sep 14, 2022
Google Is Preparing a Pixel ‘mini’ With Flagship Specifications, Claim Latest Wild Rumor

Google’s last smartphone offering that provided some semblance of a compact handset experience was the Pixel 5 launched back in 2020. The company is rumored to be working on a proper Pixel ‘mini’ (not its actual name), and it may share the same specifications as the rest of the advertising giant’s high-end lineup.

Tipster Claims That the Pixel ‘mini’ Is Codenamed Neila, but Did Not Share Any Concrete Specification Details

A small-screen flagship is said to be in the works, according to Digital Chat Station on Weibo. This mysterious smartphone features the codename, Neila, with the machine translation stating that the device will share the same design as the current models, which is likely a horizontal assortment of sensors placed behind a visor-like shell. The tipster also states that the unnamed smartphone will have flagship specifications but, sadly, does not divulge deeper into those details.

Related Story
The Pixel 7 Series Could Only Ship in Two Storage Options

From what we can guess, this Pixel ‘mini’ would have at a bare minimum, the Tensor chip powering the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a. If were are lucky, and depending on its launch date, assuming the product actually exists, we may see the smartphone touting the Tensor G2, the same SoC expected to fuel the upcoming Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and possibly the 2023 Pixel 7a.

In comparison to companies like Apple and Samsung, Google currently is not emulating the same success in smartphone sales, though it is slowly getting there. Despite having sold millions of its iPhone ‘mini’ models, Apple could not sell the same number as its larger screen counterparts, suggesting that most consumers prefer handsets with bigger panels thanks to their obvious benefits of increased screen real estate and improved battery capacity.

It is unclear what Google intends to do with its ‘Pixel’ mini, but assuming there are some corners cut and the company can bring the price down to a competitive level, it can sell well in developing countries. For now, we recommend that our readers treat all this information with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: Digital Chat Station

