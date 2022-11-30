Google Play Reveals Best Apps, Games, Books, and Audio Books of 2022

Just a day after Apple revealed the best apps of 2022, Google decided to do the same with Google Play revealing the top apps of this year. Considering how 2022 is almost coming to an end, the stats serve as a nice understanding of what apps topped the charts. Now, do know that this is not the list of nominees but the list of winners.
There are some obvious winners on the list of Google Play's best apps of 2022, but we are not going to keep you waiting.
These are the Best Android Apps and Games of 2022 According to the Google Play Store
We are going to start off with the best apps that you can look at below.
- Best overall: Dream by Wombo
- Users' choice: BeReal
- Best for Fun: PetStar | Honorable mentions: DanceFitMe, NoteIt Widget
- Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk | Honorable mentions: Duolingo ABC, Gym Log & Workouts, Ukulele by Yousician
- Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent | Honorable mentions: Book Morning Routine Waking Up, Daily Diary, Sleep Tracker
- Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics| Honorable mentions: Linktree, Little Lunches, Wamble
- Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App |Honorable mentions: Sleep Fruits, Zario
- Best for Wear: Todoist
- Best for Tablets: Pocket
- Best for Chromebooks: BandLab
For mobile gamers, Google Play has also announced the best games of 2022 that you can check them below.
- Best overall: Apex Legends Mobile
- Users' Choice: Apex Legends Mobile
- Best Multiplayer: Dislyte | Honorable mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe
- Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey | Honorable mentions: Gun & Dungeons, Hook 2, Hyde and Seek, Quadline
- Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons | Honorable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobie
- Best Story: Papers, Please | Honorable mentions: Deemo II, Inua - A Store in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Best Ongoing: Genshin Impact | Honorable mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Roblox
- Best on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares | Honorable mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants
- Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy | Honorable mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please
- Best Game for Chromebook: Roblox
That's not all, Google Play has revealed the top-selling audiobooks as well as books, and some names do not surprise us.
Top-Selling Books
- Fire & Blood by George RR Martin
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sara J. Maas
Top-selling Audiobooks
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- Fire & Blood by George RR Martin
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Which app, game, or book is your favorite on the Google Play Store? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments