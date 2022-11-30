Google Play Reveals Best Apps, Games, Books, and Audio Books of 2022

Just a day after Apple revealed the best apps of 2022, Google decided to do the same with Google Play revealing the top apps of this year. Considering how 2022 is almost coming to an end, the stats serve as a nice understanding of what apps topped the charts. Now, do know that this is not the list of nominees but the list of winners.

There are some obvious winners on the list of Google Play's best apps of 2022, but we are not going to keep you waiting.

These are the Best Android Apps and Games of 2022 According to the Google Play Store

We are going to start off with the best apps that you can look at below.

For mobile gamers, Google Play has also announced the best games of 2022 that you can check them below.

That's not all, Google Play has revealed the top-selling audiobooks as well as books, and some names do not surprise us.

Top-Selling Books

Top-selling Audiobooks

Which app, game, or book is your favorite on the Google Play Store? Let us know in the comments below.