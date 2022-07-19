Menu
Google Play Store will Allow for Alternative Billing Systems in Europe and a Reduced Service Fee

Furqan Shahid
Jul 19, 2022
Google has announced today that it would soon allow non-gaming Android apps to offer users in Europe (European Economic Area) an alternative to Google Play Store's billing system.

Google Play Store is Finally Allowing Alternative Billing Systems in Europe

This is clearly a response to the Digital Markets Act, with Google saying that it is “committed to meeting these new requirements while ensuring that we can continue to keep people safe on our platforms and invest in Android and Play for the benefit of the entire ecosystem.”

The service fee developers have to pay to Google is 12% in a 3% reduction. It is 11% in South Korea, while “Google will not remove, or reject updates of, nongaming apps from participating developers” using other billing systems.

Developers who choose to use an alternative billing system will need to meet appropriate user protection requirements, and service fees and conditions will continue to apply in order to support our investments in Android and Play.

Sadly, there are no changes outside Europe, and Google has mentioned that will still require Google Play billing for games within, though that will change sometime in the future.

We expect to expand billing alternatives to developers of gaming apps for their users in the EEA, in advance of the DMA’s effective date.

Google is launching a few aspects ahead of DMA taking effect so it can  “work closely with [its] developer partners and ensure our compliance plans serve the needs of our shared users and the broader ecosystem.”

Developers interested in learning more about the program and signing up can visit our Help Center, which we will continue to update with more details in the coming weeks.

If you wish to read more about these changes, you can go ahead and read the entire blog post here.

