Google Pixel 6 Pro is Currently Suffering From Low Stocks

Google's foray into the flagship is currently going through some shipment delays and inventory release date. On the first day of the Pixel 6 series' release date, Google has told the customers that the phone is experiencing delivery delays or is currently low on stock.

Google Pixel 6 is The Newest Victim of High Demand and Limited Supply

If you head over to the product's page on Google Store, it shows you a native that some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or may ship longer than expected because of high demand. We do understand this, given that the Pixel 6 series is easily one of the most sought-after devices in the market, especially when you know understand that Samsung is the only viable choice for many people looking for a complete flagship experience. Not to forget, we are amidst a semiconductor shortage, so that is another thing that one must keep in mind. This might not sit well with a lot of users, especially those who have waited a long time for a true Google flagship.

If you head over to the Google Store right now to order the phone, you will be asked to join a waitlist so you can get a notification about when the phone is restocked. Those who have already ordered the phone are also in for disappointment as their estimated delivery dates have been pushed back.

Google is also suggesting that you look for availability at other authorized dealers. Still, the same case will happen with other retailers because the stock is indeed short from the back.

Thankfully, if you want to go for the standard Pixel 6, then you are in luck, as you can easily find that phone at almost every store. Sure, you will be missing out on some features, but it is a small price to pay if you are looking for an actual flagship experience from Google.

Have you received your Google Pixel 6 Pro or the standard one? Let us know how your experience has been.