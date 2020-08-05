Here is a list of the best screen protectors you can buy for your brand new Google Pixel 4a smartphone, powered by Android.

Protect Your Google Pixel 4a Display with these Great Screen Protectors

The Google Pixel 4a smartphone is finally here and if you are already thinking about ways how you are going to protect the 5.8-inch display, then let us introduce you to some screen protectors that will give you edge to edge protection. All of these options are easy on the wallet, and applying these Google Pixel 4a screen protectors are a walk in the park.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This is one of those protectors which you buy once and only take off once your phone gives up on you completely or you are planning to upgrade to a newer phone. Yes, the Glas.tR protector is really that good.

Buy Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector - $11.99

FilmHoo 2 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

A plain and simple tempered glass screen protector that comes in a pack of two. But wait, you also get a tempered glass protector for the camera bump. How cool is that?

Buy FilmHoo 2 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector - $11.99

TopACE Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a

This screen protector offers 9H hardness, high sensitivity and is compatible with every case you can imagine.

Buy TopACE Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a - $6.99

L K Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a

Coming in a pack of three, this protector is not only going to protect the display, but comes with an alignment frame so you can apply the protector perfectly every single time.

Buy L K Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a - $9.99

OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a

This protector comes in a pack of four and an alignment frame. It's scratch-resistant, only 0.3mm thick and obviously case friendly.

Buy OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 4a - $8.99

ESR [2-Pack] Google Pixel 4a Screen Protector

ESR makes some of the best protectors around. If you want high clarity and something you can rely on, then close your eyes and buy this 2-pack.

Buy ESR [2-Pack] Google Pixel 4a Screen Protector - $11.99

UniqueMe 3 pack Camera Lens protector

Just want to protect the camera bump instead? Then this 3-pack is just for you.

Buy UniqueMe 3 pack Camera Lens protector - $4.99

Supershieldz for Google Pixel 4a Screen Protector

This film screen protector comes in a pack of six and obviously way more than you will ever need. But hey, doesn't hurt to have spares lying around, right?

Buy Supershieldz for Google Pixel 4a Screen Protector - $6.99

