Google Pixel 4a Performance Shows an Impressive Budget Device

Google Pixel 4a can be considered official in a way that by now, we have every single bit of information that we need to know about the device. Everything ranging from the retail boxes to the camera samples. There is not much left hidden away. As a matter of fact, chances are that Google is releasing the phone as early as June and we are all looking forward to what Google has in stores this time around.

We already have some information on how the performance is going to be on the Google Pixel 4a and based on the numbers we have, the device is certainly a mid-ranger with no intentions of competing in the big leagues.

The results are coming from Julio Lusson who is running the TecnoLike Plus channel on YouTube. In case you have forgotten, this is the same source which shared the camera samples with us. This time around, we are getting some performance numbers of the device running a number of different applications. You can check the video below.

Based on the video, the Pixel 4a performed relatively well in Geekbench, giving 2,544 points on a single core score and 6,370 points on multi-core score. The numbers are certainly impressive given how the Google Pixel 4a is going to be a more affordable device costing around the $400 mark. However, we have to keep in mind that the Android side of things is in dire need of an affordable smartphone that delivers good performance and this with this price, the Pixel 4a will be competing directly with the iPhone SE which has already dethroned many of the Android flagship devices.

This means that we are not sure just how well Google Pixel 4a will be performing in terms of sale as well as overall likeability amongst critics and fans.

Are you looking forward to getting your hands on the Google Pixel 4a or are you going to wait for the Google Pixel 5 to come out?