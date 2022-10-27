Menu
Google Has Apparently Made a Deal That Allows Android Partners to Make Amazon Fire TVs

Furqan Shahid
Oct 27, 2022, 11:53 AM EDT
Credits: Unsplash/Glenn Carstens

Google has just struck a deal with Amazon that will allow all Android partners to produce Amazon Fire TVs.

Google and Amazon Finally Shake Hands Over a Long-running Smart TV Debacle

If you have been keeping up with the trends, there was a report a few years ago that talked about a stipulation in Google's licensing agreements with partners required that they could not produce Amazon Fire TV products alongside Android TV OS or other Android products. This wasn't just a move to prevent competition as partners could still go ahead and release Roku products but it was more or less because Fire TV served as a fork of Android.

This actually prevented a lot of brands such as TCL, Xiaomi, and HiSense from making Amazon Fire TV models for years, as those brands have been selling smart TVs that ship with Android TV, along with tablets and smartphones.

This is all changing because according to news from Protocol, Amazon and Google have struck a deal in "recent months" that allows fire TV models to be produced by Android TV partners. As a matter of fact, this has happened already since Xiaomi and Hisense both launched smart TVs that were using Amazon Fire TV but now we are seeing offerings from TCL and Amazon that will be launching in Europe.

Google still has not made a remark on its deal with Amazon or any changes made to allow Fire TVs from its partners. Let's see if Google comes forward and issues a statement regarding this situation.

Meanwhile, let us know what you think of this arrangement between both companies and whether or not it will benefit you.

