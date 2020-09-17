Godfall Launches On November 12th On PC and PlayStation 5

Godfall, the looter-slasher action role-playing game developed by Counterplay Games, is releasing this November worldwide.

The game will be available at launch on PlayStation 5, releasing on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe. The game will also release on November 12th on PC via the Epic Games Store.

Gearbox, who will publish the game, has also provided a new overview of the game, which you can check out below.

Godfall is a first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action RPG. Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Coming to PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. Key Features The Many Realms of Aperion Awaits – Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm.

– Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm. Master Breathtaking Weapons – Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades.

– Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades. Become Unstoppable – Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield.

– Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield. Unlock Godlike Armor – Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros.

– Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros. Vanquish Worthy Foes – Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot.

– Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot. Ascend Together or Solo – Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player player-versus-enemy online co-op play.

Godfall launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. The PlayStation 5 version will hit Europe on November 15th.