God of War Unreal Engine 5 Imagining Takes Kratos to Ancient Egypt

Ahead of the launch of God of War Ragnarok next month, an impressive God of War Unreal Engine 5 concept video has been released.

Ragnarok, the sequel to 2018’s God of War reboot, launches in three weeks on PlayStation consoles, and YouTuber ‘TeaserPlay’ has now created a fan concept of God War within Epic’s new game. The imagining has Kratos traversing ancient Egypt and shows what’s possible in Unreal Engine 5. This concept video features tall structures alongside huge pharaohs and is worth the watch.

It should be noted that this video is solely a concept created with limited resources. Yet, this video does show potential for Kratos’ future adventures. Of course, it’s up to Sony Santa Monica to decide where the series will head next.

Check out the concept video down below:

While this video was created using Unreal Engine 5, the upcoming God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and PS4 runs in Sony Santa Monica’s own proprietary engine.

God of War Ragnarok releases globally next month on November 9. Last week, Sony announced that the sequel had gone gold, meaning that the developers finalized a retail version of the game. Want to know more about the highly-anticipated sequel to God of War? Check out our very own ‘all you need to know’ page.

Taking place roughly three years after the previous game, God of War Ragnarök will see Kratos and his son Atreus traveling through all the Nine Realms of Norse mythology (unlike the 2018 game, which only included six of the Realms) at the end of Fimbulwinter (the final Winter lasting three years which precedes Ragnarök) to prevent the apocalyptic event from happening. Meeting up with Tyr, the Norse God of War who was previously thought dead, the Greek God and his son will also have to confront other deities, such as Thor, the God of Thunder who's out for revenge, as is Freya, the Vanir Goddess who previously helped Kratos and Atreus reach Jotunheim. Thor is upset due to the deaths of his sons Modi and Magni, while Freya turned against Kratos and Atreus after they were forced to kill her son Baldur. Of course, given the background story, the two will likely have to deal with Odin Allfather and Fenrir, too. We already know that the game will mark the finale of the Norse saga, as the developers did not want to drag on the story for another five years that would be required to make a third game.