God of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, November Release in No Danger of Slipping

We’ve had a November release date for God of War Ragnarok for a while now, but you can never rule a delay out, particularly these days. Thankfully, it seems like God of War Ragnarok’s release date is pretty much a lock as today Santa Monica Studio confirmed the game has gone gold, meaning a shippable version of the game has been completed.

We are thrilled to announce that #GodofWarRagnarok has gone gold! On behalf of SMS and all of our partners, thank you to the fans for supporting us over the course of development. We’re almost to launch and can’t wait for you to play on November 9! 💙 pic.twitter.com/vptHyKJ1JP — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 7, 2022

It seems getting God of War Ragnarok out the door was an all-hand-on-deck situation, as the tweet above lists numerous support studios, including PlayStation Studios Creative Arts, Bluepoint Games, Valkyrie Entertainment, RedHot Studio, Super Allow, Jetpack Interactive, SuperGenius, and Original Force. Haven’t been keeping up with God of War Ragnarok? Here’s the game’s official description…

"From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms..."

Those who break fate - Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs.

- Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and what role he is to play in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs. Weapons of war - The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. As they take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms, Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family.

- The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. As they take on gods and monsters from across the Nine Realms, Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family. Explore the realms - Journey to dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers and allies.

God of War Ragnarok launches on PS4 and PS5 on November 9.