God of War Ragnarok Sold 11 Million Units; PS5 Breaks 32 Million Milestone

A few hours ago, God of War Ragnarok developer Sony Santa Monica revealed that the game has sold through 11 million units between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. That's up from the 5.1 million units figure announced in late November when God of War Ragnarok was declared the fastest-selling first-party launch in PlayStation history.

The sales of God of War Ragnarok are fully deserved, given that it is an absolute masterpiece. In Wccftech's review, Agnese Carluccio rated the game 10 out of 10:

God of War Ragnarok is exactly what we hoped for, and even more. It offers a masterfully told story using a more mature approach, seasoned with a unique setting, a rich characterization of the characters, and challenges that can keep even hardcore gamers busy at the highest difficulties. In other words, it is a title that is simply just too good to be missed.

The game's big launch certainly helped a lot with the positive earnings reported today by Sony's PlayStation division. First-party sales in the last quarter nearly doubled (20.8 million compared to 11.3 million) on a year-over-year basis, while PS5 console sales have passed 32 million units, having shipped 7.1 million units in the quarter compared to just 3.9 million in the same quarter last year. PlayStation Plus subscriptions are slightly (1.4 million) down, though.