Menu
Company

God of War Ragnarok Release Date Confirmed; New Trailer Revealed; Collector’s Edition Showcased

Ule Lopez
Jul 6, 2022
God of War Ragnarok

Hoo boy, there's a lot of information that got dumped today. First off, the release date for God of War Ragnarok has finally been confirmed by Sony Santa Monica. Secondly, the latest trailers dive into what the game will offer both in-game and physically through the game's collector's edition. So, let's get started with the release date.

As confirmed by the PlayStation account, God of War Ragnarok is going to be released on November 9, 2022, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. That leak was off by two days, it seems. You can see the tweet announcing the game's release date below:

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Sony Santa Monica Studio Issues Statement Following “Toxic” Employee Harassment Over God of War Ragnarok

This announcement doesn't come without new surprises as PlayStation also dropped a new trailer showcasing the dynamic between Father and Son that can be found within the game. This trailer gives players a glimpse of the dangers Kratos and Atreus will face as they set out on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. You can watch the release date trailer below:

Additionally, PlayStation also unveiled a deep dive look into the game's Collector's Edition. The God of War Ragnarok's Collector's Edition was unboxed by Thor actor Ryan Hurst and Santa Monica Studio Art Director Rafael Grassetti. This edition of the game comes housed in a beautiful box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine and contains the following items:

  • Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
  • A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.
  • 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.
  • Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.
  • 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

What's more, the team has also shown a look at the game's Jötnar Edition which adds a few more items to the previously shown set. You can take a look at how both of these God of War Ragnarok sets look below:

Related StoryNathan Birch
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly “Huge,” Internal Buzz is Similar to the 2018 Game

God of War Ragnarok is going to be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 16

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order