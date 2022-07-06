God of War Ragnarok Release Date Confirmed; New Trailer Revealed; Collector’s Edition Showcased

Hoo boy, there's a lot of information that got dumped today. First off, the release date for God of War Ragnarok has finally been confirmed by Sony Santa Monica. Secondly, the latest trailers dive into what the game will offer both in-game and physically through the game's collector's edition. So, let's get started with the release date.

As confirmed by the PlayStation account, God of War Ragnarok is going to be released on November 9, 2022, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. That leak was off by two days, it seems. You can see the tweet announcing the game's release date below:

God of War Ragnarök launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022. More info from Santa Monica Studio: https://t.co/GUmUZUl5NO pic.twitter.com/jMbTswDp4j — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2022

This announcement doesn't come without new surprises as PlayStation also dropped a new trailer showcasing the dynamic between Father and Son that can be found within the game. This trailer gives players a glimpse of the dangers Kratos and Atreus will face as they set out on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. You can watch the release date trailer below:

Additionally, PlayStation also unveiled a deep dive look into the game's Collector's Edition. The God of War Ragnarok's Collector's Edition was unboxed by Thor actor Ryan Hurst and Santa Monica Studio Art Director Rafael Grassetti. This edition of the game comes housed in a beautiful box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine and contains the following items:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.



on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

(no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

– In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

– This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside. 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

What's more, the team has also shown a look at the game's Jötnar Edition which adds a few more items to the previously shown set. You can take a look at how both of these God of War Ragnarok sets look below:

God of War Ragnarok is going to be released exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.