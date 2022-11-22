God of War Ragnarok DLC Not Entirely Ruled Out But “I Wouldn’t Count on it”, Game Director Says

Game director Eric Williams was asked about a possible God of War Ragnarok DLC in the future.

In the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games spoilercast, Ragnarok’s game director answered a question from a fan about a possible expansion for Ragnarok, and while Williams didn’t totally rule out an expansion, it probably won’t happen as the game basically already contains everything that the team wanted to put into it. We’ve included the timestamped video of the Kinda Funny Games spoilercast down below.

“I know we got nothing for God of War 2018, but do you think we could get a DLC for Ragnarok”, the question from a fan reads.

“Um, I don’t know man”, Williams said. “That game is big. I think we put everything we had into it so I wouldn’t count on it.”

Clocking in at roughly 25 hours on average, God of War Ragnarok’s story length is slightly longer than that of 2018’s God of War. Of course, this doesn’t include the game’s side quests and other extras. Here’s what we had to say about Ragnarok in our review:

Each of the Nine Realms can be explored while progressing through the main story of God of War Ragnarok. Each area is masterfully designed, with its palette of colors, gradients, and unique elements that characterize the diverse spaces. The path that leads to completing the main task during quests is always dotted with secondary routes with additional enemies, mini-bosses, or chests that hide interesting treasures. Opening rarer crates frequently involves solving environmental puzzles, which adds more fun and a higher level of challenge to the game.

As I said earlier, many combat encounters can be tackled by benefitting from the improved verticality of the game, which also impacts exploration. You will frequently find yourself carefully analyzing the area to find the right path that leads to the objective or toward a hidden chest. Many zones are also worth exploring more than once, as I have discovered different hidden regions while tackling secondary missions or simply wandering through the map. It took me about 50 hours to complete the main story and other additional activities and quests at medium.