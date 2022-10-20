God of War Ragnarök Is Bigger Than Envisioned due to Ending the Norse Saga Here

God of War Ragnarök, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games scheduled to be released this year, is only twenty days away from launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

To drum the hype even further, Sony has released the first episode of a Behind the Scenes series, revealing some interesting details on the game's story. According to the team at Sony Santa Monica, God of War Ragnarök turned out to be bigger than initially planned because of the decision to end the Norse saga with the second game rather than do a complete trilogy.

Story Lead Rich Gaubery stated:

Whether the Norse saga was going to be a trilogy or just two games was something we debated a lot. There were obviously pros and cons for either approach. So, we waited for Cory Barlog to weigh in, and he did. And he said, ‘let’s do it in two’.”

Senior Producer Ariel Angelotti added:

The consequence to that is how do you wrap up this story in one game and do God of War Ragnarök justice? How do we lead up to that and then have a big moment at the end of the game and wrap up all those loose threads? This game is bigger than what we initially envisioned. There’s a lot of important story moments that we needed to cover. There are more characters that we follow the threads of. And, ultimately, it ends up feeling big and epic because there is a lot there for people to enjoy.

God of War Ragnarök will be a behemoth in terms of file size, too, with the PS4 version using up to 118.5GB of your hard drive, while the PS5 version is strangely lighter at 100GB. Digital pre-loads will be available on November 2nd.

For a comprehensive roundup of God of War Ragnarök, head to this page.