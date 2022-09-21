God of War Ragnarok File Size on PS4 Might Have Been Revealed and Its Kratos-Like

The file size of the upcoming God of War Ragnarok on PlayStation 4 might have been revealed.

The info comes from Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, which has proven to be quite accurate in the past. From the looks of it, Sony updated the God of War Ragnarok download page yesterday, and currently, the game weighs in at a whopping 90.6GB on PlayStation 4. Quite huge for sure, especially considering the fact that 2018’s God of War clocked in at ‘only’ 45GB on Sony’s last-gen console. On Reddit, someone seemingly also posted a shot of the game’s download size on PS4.

While this is indeed quite large for a PlayStation 4 title, it should be noted that the actual size can still change and the download size depends on the player’s region. This was also the case with Horizon: Forbidden West. As such, the size might vary between different regions. In addition, the file size of the installed game can still change as the game hasn’t received an update just yet.

While some suggest that this large file size implies that Ragnarok is far larger than 2018’s God of War, we point out that this isn’t necessarily the case and the larger size can also be attributed to less compression or larger game assets.

How large God of War Ragnarok will be on PS5 remains to be seen at this point as Sony’s next-gen (or should we say; current-gen) console features built-in “invisible compression”. As such, numerous games on PlayStation 5 require less space than on last-gen consoles.

God of War Ragnarok releases on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.