God of War New Mod Disables NVIDIA DLSS Sharpening
A new God of War mod that has been released online today can fix some of the visual issues some players are experiencing with NVIDIA DLSS.
The new mod, which can be downloaded from Nexus Mods, simply disables DLSS sharpening which can cause issues like foliage flickering. YouTube user Stas N 777 also shared a video showcasing how the game runs without DLSS sharpening, and you can check it out below.
While God of War does suffer from some minor issues, it is undeniable that it is a very solid port. PC players were also eagerly anticipating the game, as God of War hit 70,000 concurrent players on Steam a few days after its release, a massive number for a single-player game that has been available on other platforms for years.
God of War is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review of the original PlayStation 4 release.
God of War is one of those rare titles that define the console generation. Kratos’ fighting has been refined to its very best and the lands of Midgard are filled with wonders of all manner to explore and defeat. It’s been nearly the entire lifespan of the PlayStation 4 console since Kratos has seen new adventure but the wait has been absolutely worth it. Santa Monica Studio’s journey is still far from over, but they’ve once again shown why Kratos is one of gaming’s greatest anti-heroes.
