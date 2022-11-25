God of War 2 Fan-Made Unreal Engine 5 Remake Looks Stunning in 4K Concept Trailer

The first few main entries in the God of War series have not been remade yet, and with Santa Monica Studio not commenting on potential remakes, it seems like Kratos' god-killing sprees in Ancient Greece will remain stuck in the past for the foreseeable future.

It is undeniable, however, that remakes of these now-classic games would look incredible thanks to modern technology. TeaserPlay recently shared a 4K resolution concept trailer showing how a God of War 2 remake could look powered by Unreal Engine 5. While the camera used in the concept trailer is closer to that used in the latest entries in the series, it is undeniable that this fan-made remake looks quite good.

Imagining GOD OF WAR II Remake in Unreal Engine 5, A Dream that we Hope will Come True | TeaserPlay's Exclusive Concept

In this video we are going to imagine God of War Remake, A great nostalgic game that we need now in next-gen graphics, we tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Path Tracer, and Ray Tracing

Hopefully, this video can give the overall picture of a possible remake and clarify the expectations of the fans from it for the Developers

Unreal Engine 5 is a powerful engine that going to be used to make many PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games.

Kratos has changed a lot since his the third entry in the series, as seen in the fourth main entry in the series and its recently-released sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. The game is among the finest action-adventure games ever made, as highlighted by Agnese in her review.

God of War Ragnarok is exactly what we hoped for, and even more. It offers a masterfully told story using a more mature approach, seasoned with a unique setting, a rich characterization of the characters, and challenges that can keep even hardcore gamers busy at the highest difficulties. In other words, it is a title that is simply just too good to be missed.