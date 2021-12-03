Gigabyte Raises Prices of Its AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards By Up To 6%, Gaming GPUs Get More Expensive Before Start of New Year

Gigabyte and AMD have a very special new years gift for gamers out there in the form of even higher prices for their Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards and the respective Gaming GPUs prices.

Gigabyte Follows AMD Protocol, Jacks Up Radeon RX 6000 Gaming Graphics Cards Prices By Up To 6%

It is reported by Board Channels forums as discovered by Videocardz that AMD's partner, Gigabyte, has increased the prices of their Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards by up to 6% in December. It has only been 3 days in the new month and distributors had already been notified in advance to re-adjust pricing of Gigabyte products. This could've been done to mark up prices prior to the holiday season which begins shortly.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Launches In January & RX 6400 In March Next Year, Will Feature Entry-Level RDNA 2 ‘Navi 24’ GPU With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory

As for the new prices, almost the entire lineup except the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card has seen a price rise. The RX 6900 XT was already hard to get hands-on and the most expensive in the lineup, costing over $2000 US in various outlets. All Radeon RX 6800 XT models will see a price rise of 500 RMB or around 70-80 USD, Radeon RX 6800 models will see a price rise of 300 RMB or 47 USD, Radeon RX 6700 XT & RX 6600 XT will see a price rise between 100-200 RMB or 15-30 USD while the entry-level Radeon RX 6600 will see a price rise of 200 Yuan or 30 USD. On average, this is around a 40-50 USD hike in overall prices for Gigabyte's AMD Radeon RX 6000 series lineup.

The following table, courtesy of Videocardz, shows just how bad the price inflation has become in the Chinese retail sector for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6000 December 1st Price Increase Price Increase Current JD.com price* Estimated New Price Radeon RX 6900 XT no change 11000 RMB (1725 USD) – Radeon RX 6800 XT 500 RMB (78 USD) 8300 RMB (1302 USD) ~8800 RMB (1380 USD) / +6% Radeon RX 6800 300 RMB (47 USD) 7400 RMB (1161 USD) ~7700 RMB (1208 USD) / +4% Radeon RX 6700 XT 100-200 RMB (16-31 USD) 5800 RMB (907 USD) up to 6000 RMB (941 USD) / +3% Radeon RX 6600 XT 100-200 RMB (16-31 USD) 4300 RMB (674 USD) up to 4500 RMB (706 USD) / +5% Radeon RX 6600 200 RMB (31 USD) 3600 RMB (565 USD) ~3800 RMB (596 USD) / +6%

The main reason, as previously cited, is TSMC's foundry costs and the price to acquire 7nm wafers. The source states that due to increased production and process node acquiring costs, TSMC has raised its prices for all partners including AMD whose entire AMD Ryzen and AMD Radeon lineup currently relies on the 7nm process node.

It is not just Gigabyte but other AMD partners such as ASUS, MSI, Sapphire, XFX, PowerColor, etc, are also expected to raise the pricing of their own Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards within this week. We know that the GPU market isn't expected to get normal until 2023 so till then, we might see even more price hikes and shortages as reported here. In an interview during the Credit Suisse 25th Technology Conference, AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, made a hilarious yet interesting reply to a question regarding the availability and prices of consoles that feature the brand new RDNA 2 GPUs.

John Pitzer A year ago, virtually, I complain that I couldn't find an Xbox or a PlayStation. We're a year later, I still can't find them. I'm pretty cheap. I don't want to pay 2x or 3x the retail. Lisa Su You can find them, you're not just willing to pay for them. via Seeking Alpha

All reports now point towards normalization in 2023 so don't expect any miracles prior to that. New GPUs are planned for launch in the coming months so expect them to be priced similarly if not way higher. So this new year, expect to be paying a lot more for a brand new gaming graphics card than what you paid last year.