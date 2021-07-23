PowerColor Files Radeon RX 6600 series to EEC

Yesterday, we reported that PowerColor released three listings for different styles of the Radeon RX 6600 XT custom graphics cards for New Zealand retailer, PBTech.

Today, Twitter user 188号 (@momomo_us) released this screencap of PowerColor's recent filing to the Eurasion Economic Commision (EEC) for a new Radeon RX 6600 series that will showcase eight gigabytes of memory. The models that were included in the filing were the Radeon RX 6600 XT, Radeon RX 6600 non-XT and Radeon RX 6900 XTU. PowerColor's Liquid Devil Ultimate and Red Devil share the same Navi 21 XTXH model that the Radeon RX 6900 XTU is showing. The Radeon RTX 6600 series are brand new to PowerColor.

With the amount of SKUs submitted between both non-XT and XT models is up for speculation, only due to manufacturers typically sending multiple options to allow for breathing room and additional options should the need arise. Currently, 13 SKUs for the Radeon RX 6600 XT were sent and 11 SKUs were sent for the Radeon RX 6600 non-XT versions.

PowerColor's Red Devil, Hellhound and Fighter series recently appeared in some New Zealand retailers, which are also included in the filing for both Radeon RX 6600 series. VideoCardz also suggests that due to the filing, the Hellhound model will be available in white, and that the non-XT models will come in with eight gigabytes of memory instead of four gigabytes from previous models.

It is currently suggested that there will be a July 30th release date, with an August 11th availability, for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. This new model will feature a Navi 23 GPU to arrange competition with NVIDIAs GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs. While it is unsure the actual cost of the line, it is set to be under $400.

