Gigabyte Preps Custom Intel Arc A380 & A310 Graphics Cards, Another AIB For The Blue Team

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 17, 2022, 04:21 PM EDT
Gigabyte has revealed that the company plans to release up to five custom Intel Arc GPUs, mainly focusing on the Arc A380 & A310 for now.

Gigabyte partners with Intel to create Arc A310 and A380 designs with nods to gaming and overclocking availability

So far, Intel has at least three major AIB partners which include GUNNIR, ASRock, and MSI. With the addition of Gigabyte, Intel will have bagged three major AIB partners while GUNNIR would remain an exclusive partner. The revelation has been made within the  Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing, which lists down five custom graphics cards designed by Gigabyte however it is worth noting that all of these models are part of the Arc A3 series and there's no high-end Arc A5 or A7 model listed for now.

Gigabyte Preps Custom Intel Arc A380 & A310 Graphics Cards, Another AIB For The Blue Team 1
Gigabyte's EEC product codes in the recent filing. Image source: EEC (via Harukaze5719)

The five listed are:

  • GV-IA380GAMING OC-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Gaming OC 6 GB)
  • GV-IA380GAMING-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Gaming 6 GB)
  • GV-IA380WF2OC-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Windforce OC 6 GB)
  • GV-IA380WF2-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Windforce 6 GB)
  • GV-IA3310WF2-4GD (Gigabyte Arc A310 Windforce 4 GB)

The published filing from Gigabyte shows that there will be two Gaming variants and three cards based on the Windforce variant. The Intel Arc A380 variants will come in both OC and non-OC GPU flavors while the Arc A310 will come in a simple non-OC design. The Arc A380 will be featuring 6 GB while the A310 will feature 4 GB of GDDR6 memory capacities.

Another noticeable fact is how Gigabyte labels the product codes for its graphics cards. The above list shows "GV-I," which appears to be how they will list the Intel Arc A series variants, while before this discovery, the company has labeled their NVIDIA GeForce product codes as "GV-N" and the AMD Radeon codes as "GV-R."

Intel's Arc A310 and A380 fall under the company's "Entry" graphics card. The Intel Arc A310 and A380 will offer a TDP of 75W, over half of what the A5 and A7 series will show, and will only supply 4 to 6 GB of memory. The price range is relatively low for these GPUs, as expectations surrounding the series estimate the cost to be in the $100 to $200 lower to mid-range pricing. Also, there have been a few companies that have discussed making Intel variants of their custom designs. Outside of Gigabyte, GUNNIR recently revealed their Arc A770 Flux, while MSI hinted at plans in the past. It is unknown how many more companies will be partnering with Intel in the future.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card VariantGPU DieShading Units (Cores)XMX UnitsGPU Clock (Graphics)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusBandwidthTGPPrice
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz16 GB GDDR617.5 Gbps256-bit560 GB/s225W$349
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$329 US
Arc A750Arc ACM-G103584 (28 Xe-Cores)4482.05 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$289 US
Arc A580Arc ACM-G103072 (24 Xe-Cores)3841.70 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s175W$249 US
Arc A380Arc ACM-G111024 (8 Xe-Cores)1282.00 GHz6 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit186 GB/s75W$139 US
Arc A310Arc ACM-G11512 (4 Xe-Cores))64TBD4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bitTBD75W$59-$99 US

