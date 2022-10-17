Gigabyte Preps Custom Intel Arc A380 & A310 Graphics Cards, Another AIB For The Blue Team

Gigabyte has revealed that the company plans to release up to five custom Intel Arc GPUs, mainly focusing on the Arc A380 & A310 for now.

Gigabyte partners with Intel to create Arc A310 and A380 designs with nods to gaming and overclocking availability

So far, Intel has at least three major AIB partners which include GUNNIR, ASRock, and MSI. With the addition of Gigabyte, Intel will have bagged three major AIB partners while GUNNIR would remain an exclusive partner. The revelation has been made within the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing, which lists down five custom graphics cards designed by Gigabyte however it is worth noting that all of these models are part of the Arc A3 series and there's no high-end Arc A5 or A7 model listed for now.

Gigabyte's EEC product codes in the recent filing. Image source: EEC (via Harukaze5719)

The five listed are:

GV-IA380GAMING OC-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Gaming OC 6 GB)

GV-IA380GAMING-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Gaming 6 GB)

GV-IA380WF2OC-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Windforce OC 6 GB)

GV-IA380WF2-6GD (Gigabyte Arc A380 Windforce 6 GB)

GV-IA3310WF2-4GD (Gigabyte Arc A310 Windforce 4 GB)

The published filing from Gigabyte shows that there will be two Gaming variants and three cards based on the Windforce variant. The Intel Arc A380 variants will come in both OC and non-OC GPU flavors while the Arc A310 will come in a simple non-OC design. The Arc A380 will be featuring 6 GB while the A310 will feature 4 GB of GDDR6 memory capacities.

Another noticeable fact is how Gigabyte labels the product codes for its graphics cards. The above list shows "GV-I," which appears to be how they will list the Intel Arc A series variants, while before this discovery, the company has labeled their NVIDIA GeForce product codes as "GV-N" and the AMD Radeon codes as "GV-R."

Intel's Arc A310 and A380 fall under the company's "Entry" graphics card. The Intel Arc A310 and A380 will offer a TDP of 75W, over half of what the A5 and A7 series will show, and will only supply 4 to 6 GB of memory. The price range is relatively low for these GPUs, as expectations surrounding the series estimate the cost to be in the $100 to $200 lower to mid-range pricing. Also, there have been a few companies that have discussed making Intel variants of their custom designs. Outside of Gigabyte, GUNNIR recently revealed their Arc A770 Flux, while MSI hinted at plans in the past. It is unknown how many more companies will be partnering with Intel in the future.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Shading Units (Cores) XMX Units GPU Clock (Graphics) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus Bandwidth TGP Price Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 16 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W $349 Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $329 US Arc A750 Arc ACM-G10 3584 (28 Xe-Cores) 448 2.05 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $289 US Arc A580 Arc ACM-G10 3072 (24 Xe-Cores) 384 1.70 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 175W $249 US Arc A380 Arc ACM-G11 1024 (8 Xe-Cores) 128 2.00 GHz 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 186 GB/s 75W $139 US Arc A310 Arc ACM-G11 512 (4 Xe-Cores)) 64 TBD 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit TBD 75W $59-$99 US

News Sources: VideoCardz, EEC, @harukaze5719 on Twitter,