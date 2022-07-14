Intel Arc A310 Graphics Card Pictured, An Entry-Level & Low-Profile Solution Based on ACM-G11 GPU

Intel's most entry-level Arc graphics card, the Arc A310, has been pictured and it features a small form factor and low-profile design.

Intel's Arc A310 Reference Graphics Card Pictured, Small Form Factor Friendly With Cut-Down ACM-G11 GPU

The pictures of the Intel Arc A310 graphics card were published by Alexey “Unwinder” Nikolaychuk whose responsible for various popular overclocking tools such as MSI's Afterburner and Rivatuner. Although Intel has launched its entry-level Arc A380 graphics cards, previous rumors mentioned an Arc A310 graphics card to be the real entry-level solution in the Arc lineup.

Before getting into specs, we have to talk about the graphics card at hand. The Intel Arc A310 card pictured is definitely a reference model which is apparent from its shroud design which is similar to the leaked shrouds for the higher-end ACM-G10 cards. However, that design may be updated as seen in the latest renders from Intel. Plus, the poster states that the shroud was actually 3D printed so we don't know what the final design may look like.

The card comes in a half-length and a half-height solution. It has a single-slot form factor that features an aluminum fin array that sits over the GPU, VRMs, and VRAM and is cooled by two standard fans with 11 fan blades. The card can be seen sitting next to the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card which is one behemoth and also one of the biggest graphics cards available on retail shelves at the moment.

In terms of specs, the Intel Arc A310 will be a cut-down graphics card, sitting below the Arc A380 and the Arc A350. It will utilize the ACM-G11 GPU core and feature 4 GB GDDR6 memory across a 64-bit bus interface. As for core count, it could either retain the 96 EUs of the Arc A350 series or go even lower with just 64 EUs enabled. That will be half of the full ACM-G11 GPU it is based upon. The card also has no external power connectors on the Intel Arc A310 graphics cards due to its entry-level design and should come in a 50W design, making it a nice little HTPC solution.

Performance is expected to be much slower than the Arc A380 which means that even the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 might score a victory over this card. But at the same time, considering that the Arc A380 is priced at around $150 US, this variant could be priced in the sub $100 US segment and that should make it a viable option for entry-level consumers. Intel has only launched the Arc A380 graphics card for the entry-level segment but it is likely that more models such as the A310 & A350 will make it to market in the coming months as Intel gets ready for a general launch of Arc graphics cards.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A780 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~275W Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~250W Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~250W Arc A750 Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs (TBD) 3072 (TBD) 12 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 192-bit ~200W Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit ~150W Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs (TBD) 1024 (TBD) 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit ~100W Arc A350 Xe-HPG 96 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs (TBD) 768 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit ~75W Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit ~50W

News Source: Videocardz