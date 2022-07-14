Menu
Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 14, 2022
Intel Arc A310 Graphics Card Pictured, An Entry-Level & Low-Profile Solution Based on ACM-G11 GPU

Intel's most entry-level Arc graphics card, the Arc A310, has been pictured and it features a small form factor and low-profile design.

Intel's Arc A310 Reference Graphics Card Pictured, Small Form Factor Friendly With Cut-Down ACM-G11 GPU

The pictures of the Intel Arc A310 graphics card were published by Alexey “Unwinder” Nikolaychuk whose responsible for various popular overclocking tools such as MSI's Afterburner and Rivatuner. Although Intel has launched its entry-level Arc A380 graphics cards, previous rumors mentioned an Arc A310 graphics card to be the real entry-level solution in the Arc lineup.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design

Before getting into specs, we have to talk about the graphics card at hand. The Intel Arc A310 card pictured is definitely a reference model which is apparent from its shroud design which is similar to the leaked shrouds for the higher-end ACM-G10 cards. However, that design may be updated as seen in the latest renders from Intel. Plus, the poster states that the shroud was actually 3D printed so we don't know what the final design may look like.

The card comes in a half-length and a half-height solution. It has a single-slot form factor that features an aluminum fin array that sits over the GPU, VRMs, and VRAM and is cooled by two standard fans with 11 fan blades. The card can be seen sitting next to the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card which is one behemoth and also one of the biggest graphics cards available on retail shelves at the moment.

Intel Arc Alchemist A370M GPU Gaming Benchmarks Show Competitive Performance Against NVIDIA RTX 3050

In terms of specs, the Intel Arc A310 will be a cut-down graphics card, sitting below the Arc A380 and the Arc A350. It will utilize the ACM-G11 GPU core and feature 4 GB GDDR6 memory across a 64-bit bus interface. As for core count, it could either retain the 96 EUs of the Arc A350 series or go even lower with just 64 EUs enabled. That will be half of the full ACM-G11 GPU it is based upon. The card also has no external power connectors on the Intel Arc A310 graphics cards due to its entry-level design and should come in a 50W design, making it a nice little HTPC solution.

Performance is expected to be much slower than the Arc A380 which means that even the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 might score a victory over this card. But at the same time, considering that the Arc A380 is priced at around $150 US, this variant could be priced in the sub $100 US segment and that should make it a viable option for entry-level consumers. Intel has only launched the Arc A380 graphics card for the entry-level segment but it is likely that more models such as the A310 & A350 will make it to market in the coming months as Intel gets ready for a general launch of Arc graphics cards.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Arc A780Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~275W
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~250W
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~250W
Arc A750Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10384 EUs (TBD)3072 (TBD)12 GB GDDR616 Gbps192-bit~200W
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit~150W
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs (TBD)1024 (TBD)6 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit~100W
Arc A350Xe-HPG 96 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1196 EUs (TBD)768 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit~75W
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit~50W

News Source: Videocardz

