Gigabyte Launches AORUS, AERO & G-Series Gaming Laptops With Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs

Gigabyte and its gaming division, AORUS, have launched a diverse portfolio of gaming laptops based on Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs. Gigabyte has solutions designed for everyone in the market, whether it be mainstream gamers or power-users.

Gigabyte & AORUS Unveil High-Performance Gaming Laptops Powered By Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs

The Gigabyte laptop lineup includes the AORUS, AERO, and G-Series variants. Each laptop variant comes with a diverse configuration list to select from. Starting with the high-end, we have AORUS 17X which is the flagship model that comes equipped with the Intel Core i9-11980HK (overclocking ready CPU) while the AORUS 17G and AORUS 15P come with the Intel Core i7-11800H. All laptops feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (165W) 16 GB graphics.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT AORUS Xtreme Waterforce WB Graphics Card Pictured, Enthusiast GPU With Premium Cooling

Available for a Limited Return, the Flagship Model: AORUS 17X

The flagship model AORUS 17X is on its limited return as the new generation of processors and graphics cards are released. Amidst the trend of thinness and lightness in the laptop market, AORUS 17X went thicker as it was designed to put performance above all.





















To unleash the full potential of the overclockable I9-11980HK and RTX3080, it is also equipped with the ultimate cooling component - Vapor Chamber, which increases the cooling ability by 37%. In addition to the mechanical keyboard and speedy 300Hz panel, it also has a built-in 2.1 channel speaker and ESS Sabre DAC, bringing Hi-Res optimum sound quality with no loss. Its sales are exclusive in certain countries only, if you're an AORUS fan, don't miss out on the chance to own the flagship model.

AORUS 17G: Your Top-Tier Battle Station

As we enter the fourth year of cooperation between AORUS and the internationally renowned G2 Esports, the collaboration takes AORUS 17G to all-new performance heights. AORUS 17G not only got a performance upgrade to satisfy the high standards of professional players but also features the Full HD 300Hz gaming panel, as the high refresh rate effectively eliminates all afterimages and brings unmatched advantages to players in FPS games like CS: GO. Omron's mechanical keyboard has preserved the blue switch touch in a smaller size, embedded in the light and thin laptop.

Gigabyte Unveils The AORUS Model X & Model S, Both Come Equipped With The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Gigabyte AORUS 17X YD (Product Link)











CPU:

Intel Core i9-11980HK (2.6GHz~5.0GHz)

GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1710MHz (165W)

DISPLAY: 17.3″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (300Hz, 72% NTSC)

Gigabyte AORUS 17G (Product Link)











CPU:

Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)

GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB/8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1245 MHz (105W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1290 MHz (105W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1530 MHz (105W)

DISPLAY: 17.3″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (300Hz, 72% NTSC)

Gigabyte AORUS 15P (Product Link)













CPU:

Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)

GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB/8GB GDDR6.Boost Clock 1545MHz (130W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1560 MHz (130W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1605 MHz (115W)

15.6″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (360Hz, 72% NTSC)

15.6″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (240Hz, 72% NTSC)

AERO 17 HDR

























CPU Options:

Intel Core i9-11980HK (2.6GHz~5.0GHz)

Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)

GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB/8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1245 MHz (105W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1290 MHz (105W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1530 MHz (105W):

17.3″ Thin Bezel UHD 3840×2160 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (VESA DisplayHDR 400, 100% Adobe RGB)

Gigabyte G7 2021 (Product Link)











CPU:

Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)

GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1500 MHz (75W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1485 MHz (75W)

17.3″ Thin Bezel FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare Display LCD (144Hz, 72% NTSC)

Gigabyte G5 2021 (Product Link)











CPU:

Intel Core i5-11400H (2.7GHz~4.5GHz)

GPU: