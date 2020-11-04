  ⋮  

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC Dual-Fan Graphics Card Pictured, Features Compact PCB Design

Nov 4, 2020
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom graphics cards have started leaking out and the first one is the Eagle OC variant which has been leaked by Videocardz. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti aims to be a mainstream performance product within the RTX 30 series lineup that slots between the RTX 2080 SUPER and the RTX 2080 Ti in terms of performance.

Gigabyte's Custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle-OC Graphics Card Pictured, Dual-Fan & Compact PCB Design

In terms of design, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC graphics card comes with a fairly standard design. It features a dual-slot form factor and has a wider-array cooler shroud. Shroud features two 92mm fans with 11 fan blades that push air through the central heatsink assembly.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card To Feature 10,496 CUDA Cores, 20 GB GDDR6X Memory & 320W TGP, Tackles AMD’s RX 6800 XT

The shroud features an aggressive design with matte black colors and the Eagle logo on the top. The card seems to feature at least four huge copper heatpipes that run through the aluminum heatsink. The heatsink and shroud extend beyond the PCB & Gigabyte also include a nice back-plate. The backplate has a cutout at the end through which hot air could be dissipated out inside the PC chassis. On the side of the card, we can spot a single 8-pin connector and a small RGB LED lightning zone which runs off Gigabyte's RGB Fusion technology.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:

Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was submitted for validation by an anonymous user on 25th October. According to GPU-Z, the specifications feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card and the Gigabyte model will be featuring factory-overclocked specifications which we don't know yet. In terms of TGP, the card is expected to run below 200 Watts.

NVIDIA will utilize a cut-down GA104 GPU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores486458887424870410496
TMUs / ROPs152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82
Base Clock1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps320-bit19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps320-bit760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP180W?220W250-280W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)November 2020?29th October320-bit17th September24th September

We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.

