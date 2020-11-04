Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC Dual-Fan Graphics Card Pictured, Features Compact PCB Design
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom graphics cards have started leaking out and the first one is the Eagle OC variant which has been leaked by Videocardz. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti aims to be a mainstream performance product within the RTX 30 series lineup that slots between the RTX 2080 SUPER and the RTX 2080 Ti in terms of performance.
In terms of design, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC graphics card comes with a fairly standard design. It features a dual-slot form factor and has a wider-array cooler shroud. Shroud features two 92mm fans with 11 fan blades that push air through the central heatsink assembly.
The shroud features an aggressive design with matte black colors and the Eagle logo on the top. The card seems to feature at least four huge copper heatpipes that run through the aluminum heatsink. The heatsink and shroud extend beyond the PCB & Gigabyte also include a nice back-plate. The backplate has a cutout at the end through which hot air could be dissipated out inside the PC chassis. On the side of the card, we can spot a single 8-pin connector and a small RGB LED lightning zone which runs off Gigabyte's RGB Fusion technology.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:
Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was submitted for validation by an anonymous user on 25th October. According to GPU-Z, the specifications feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.
The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card and the Gigabyte model will be featuring factory-overclocked specifications which we don't know yet. In terms of TGP, the card is expected to run below 200 Watts.
For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-150
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|7424
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|232 / 80
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|232 / 58
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|320-bit
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|320-bit
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|180W?
|220W
|250-280W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|November 2020?
|29th October
|320-bit
|17th September
|24th September
We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.
