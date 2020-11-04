NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom graphics cards have started leaking out and the first one is the Eagle OC variant which has been leaked by Videocardz. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti aims to be a mainstream performance product within the RTX 30 series lineup that slots between the RTX 2080 SUPER and the RTX 2080 Ti in terms of performance.

Gigabyte's Custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle-OC Graphics Card Pictured, Dual-Fan & Compact PCB Design

In terms of design, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC graphics card comes with a fairly standard design. It features a dual-slot form factor and has a wider-array cooler shroud. Shroud features two 92mm fans with 11 fan blades that push air through the central heatsink assembly.

The shroud features an aggressive design with matte black colors and the Eagle logo on the top. The card seems to feature at least four huge copper heatpipes that run through the aluminum heatsink. The heatsink and shroud extend beyond the PCB & Gigabyte also include a nice back-plate. The backplate has a cutout at the end through which hot air could be dissipated out inside the PC chassis. On the side of the card, we can spot a single 8-pin connector and a small RGB LED lightning zone which runs off Gigabyte's RGB Fusion technology.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Full Specifications:

Coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti was submitted for validation by an anonymous user on 25th October. According to GPU-Z, the specifications feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs. These are also the default clock speeds for the card and the Gigabyte model will be featuring factory-overclocked specifications which we don't know yet. In terms of TGP, the card is expected to run below 200 Watts.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 320-bit 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 320-bit 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 180W? 220W 250-280W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October 320-bit 17th September 24th September

We have confirmed with our sources that the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti card has indeed been pushed back from its original launch in November. The card is expected to launch on 2nd December & will feature a price of around $399 US with custom variants featuring a slight premium.