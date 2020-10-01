GIGABYTE Announces Three BRIX Pro Barebones Mini PCs using 11th Gen Intel Processors

GIGABYTE announces three new additions to its BRIX Pro Mini PCs, which utilize Intel's 11th Generation processors, which can be paired with up to 64 GB of RAM that has a maximum speed of 3,200 MHz.

The three different models which have been added to the BRIX Pro Mini PC series are the BSi3-1115G4, the BS15-1135G7, and the BSi7-1165G7. All three of these models are barebones means that users will need to supply and install various parts of the computer.

These barebone PCs all utilize the same chassis and features the same ports when compared. The front IO of the PC features four USB 3.2 ports, a single Headphone/Microphone jack, and the power button.

The rear IO of the chassis features four HDMI ports, a single Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and dual GbE LAN ports. This wide array of ports allows for exceptional connectivity while maintaining the smaller form factor.

BSi3-1115G4 PC

This barebones PC has a processor that offers dual-core and four threads with a maximum CPU speed of 4.10 GHz.

This processor comes included with Intel UHD graphics with a maximum graphics frequency of up to 1.25 GHz. This allows the processor to support up to a maximum HDMI resolution of 4,096 x 2,304 and a DisplayPort resolution of up to 7,680 x 4,320. Both of these resolutions have a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz.

BSi5-1135G7 PC

The BSi5-1135G7 Barebones PC has the Intel Core i5-1135G7, which is a Quad-core processor that has a total of eight threads. This processor features a minimum speed of 0.9 GHz and a maximum speed of up to 4.2 GHz.

This processor uses the Intel Iris Xe graphics, which features more Execution Units when compared to the Intel UHD graphics, which only has 48 execution units on the Intel i3-1115G4 processor.

BSi7-1165G7 PC

This barebones PC utilizes the Intel Core i7-1165G7, a Quad-Core Processor that features eight threads. This i7 processor features a higher clock speed of up to 4.8 GHz and a minimum clock speed of 1.2 GHz.

GIGABYTE has yet to announce pricing about any of these barebones PCs.