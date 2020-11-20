GIGABYTE Releases the Mini-PC BRIX S Series: That Are Powered By Ryzen 4000U Processors

GIGABYTE last month announced the BRIX Pro Barebones Mini PCs, has just announced the BRIX S Line of Mini-PCs, which utilizes the AMD Ryzen 4000U processors. This new series features four different models ranging from the GB-BRR7H-4300 to the GB-BRR7H-4800 models, which use the corresponding Ryzen 4000U processor. GIGABYTE has yet to reveal any pricing regarding any of these Mini-PCs.

GIGABYTE has announced four Mini-PC models, ranging from using an R3-4300U to an R7-4800U processors

The BRIX S models utilize the same chassis, featuring the same video output and connectivity with PC peripherals. This model features a VESA mounting bracket supporting either 75 x 75 mm or 100 x 100 mm, allowing this Mini-PC to be mounted to the rear of nearly any monitor keeping your desk clean.

These models feature three USB ports, a single USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Simultaneously, the rear of these models features two USB ports, an RJ-45 ethernet port, A HDMI port, a second USB Type-C port, and Mini-Displayport.

GB-BRR7H-4300

The GB-BRR7H-4300 Mini PC features a budget mobile processor offering a base clock speed of 2.00 GHz with a turbo clock speed of 4.10 GHz. This budget mobile processor is called the AMD Ryzen R3-4300, which has a maximum TDP of 15-watts. This Mini PC uses the AMD Radeon GPU featuring a clock speed of 1,400 MHz; this is the slowest of all the BRIX S models.

GB-BRR5H-4500

The GB-BRR5H-4500 model utilizes the AMD Ryzen R5-4500U processor offering a total of six cores and six threads. Each of these cores featuring a base clock speed of 2.30 GHz and a max turbo speed of 4.00 GHz. When mixed with the AMD Radeon GPU, this larger amount of these cores features a slightly faster clock speed of 1,500 MHz.

GB-BRR7H-4700

The GB-BRR7H-4700 model uses a higher mobile processor; this model uses the AMD Ryzen R7-4700U processor. This processor features a base clock speed of 2.00 GHz with a turbo clock speed of 4.10 GHz; this processor also features eight cores and eight threads.

GB-BRR7H-4800

The GB-BRR7H-4800 model features the AMD Ryzen R7-4800U processor, which has the same clock speeds as the GB-BRR7H-4700 model. This processor is the only one to feature more threads than cores by having eight cores split into sixteen threads and has the GPU cores running at 1,750 MHz.