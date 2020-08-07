Gigabyte Announces The G242-Z11 HPC Server With Dual AMD EPYC Rome CPUs & Four NVIDIA Ampere A100 GPUs

GIGABYTE, today announced the launch of the GIGABYTE G242-Z11 with PCIe 4.0, which adds to an already extensive line of G242 series servers, designed for AI, deep learning, data analytics, and scientific computing.

Gigabyte Announces The G242-Z11 HPC Server - Includes Dual EPYC 7H12 64 Core CPUs & 4 NVIDIA Ampere A100 GPUs

The G242-Z11 caters to the capabilities of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7002 series processors. The G242-Z11 is built around a single AMD EPYC processor, and this even includes the new 280W 64-core (128 threads) AMD EPYC 7H12. Besides a high core count, the 7002 series has 128 PCIe lanes and natively supports PCIe Gen 4.0.

The main list of features of the Gigabyte server are:

Up to 4 x NVIDIA PCIe Gen4 GPU cards

Single AMD EPYC 7002 series processor family

8-Channel RDIMM/LRDIMM DDR4 per processor, 8 x DIMMs

1 x dedicated management port

4 x SATA 3.5" hot-swappable HDD/SSD bays in front side

2 x NVMe/SAS/SATA 2.5" hot-swappable HDD/SSD bays in rear side

2 x low profile PCIe Gen4 expansion slots

1 x OCP 3.0 Gen4 x16 mezzanine slot

2 x 80 PLUS Platinum 1600W redundant PSU

It offers double the speed and bandwidth when compared to PCIe 3.0. Having PCIe 4.0 allows for 16GT/s per lane and a total bandwidth of 64GB/s. As far as memory support, the G242-Z11 has support for 8-channel DDR4 with room for up to 8 DIMMs. In this 1 DIMM per channel configuration, it can support up to 2TB of memory and speeds up to 3200MHz.

The G242-Z11 is a 2U system built for GPU computing workloads and has support for up to four PCIe Gen 4.0 x 16 expansion slot bays for GPUs (each GPU connects directly to the processor via PCIe root) and slots for two Low Profile Half-Length cards and one OCP 3.0 mezzanine. This offers a great deal of parallel processing, and the expansion slots allow for adding on networking or storage. Starting with storage, the G242-Z11 has four 3.5” SATA hot-swap HDD bays in the front, and two 2.5” NVMe/SATA SSD bays in the rear. There is also a single mLAN port on the rear for remote management.

GIGABYTE has two models in the G242 series, the G242-Z11, and G242-Z10. Both systems are performance-oriented while minimizing the overhead cost and moving from two CPUs to one discounted AMD EPYC processor can have a big TCO impact.