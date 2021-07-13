Ghostwire: Tokyo Has Been Officially Delayed; To Release in Early 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the next game from The Evil Within's developer Tango Gameworks, has been officially delayed.

In a new message shared on Twitter, the developer confirmed the game will release in early 2022. The new release window will allow the developer to create the game they have always envisioned.

Ghostwire Tokyo Will Support Raytracing, According to PlayStation.com

We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it

Ghostwire: Tokyo has been announced during the E3 2019, but very little has been seen of the game since. Despite Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, the game will release on PlayStation 5 and PC first, just like Arkane's Deathloop.

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city's population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance. FACE THE UNKNOWN, DISCOVER THE TRUTH AND SAVE THE CITY. NEXT-GEN FIDELITY ON THE PLAYSTATION 5 Tango Gameworks is using the power and speed of PlayStation 5 to forge a beautiful, supernatural version of Tokyo like never before with unparalleled haptic feedback for every ability and character action with the DUALSENSE Wireless Controller and advanced 3D spatial audio that immerses the player in an ominous city with dangers to uncover around every corner.

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on PC and PlayStation 5 in early 2022. A precise release date has yet to be confirmed.