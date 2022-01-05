Ghost of Tsushima sales have surpassed 8 million copies worldwide, Sony has announced.

Sony revealed the sales number for Sucker Punch Productions’ samurai open-world action title at CES 2022. Since the game’s global launch back in back in July of 2020 on PlayStation 4, more than 8 million copies of the game were sold through. Although not as high as sales for Insomniac’s Spider-Man, it should be considered that Spider-Man is a much more popular and commonly known franchise, and as such, selling over 8 million copies of a new IP is actually quite impressive.

As said, Ghost of Tsushima launched back in July of 2020 for PlayStation 4, and a Director’s Cut offering content was released earlier this year for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. We reviewed the game upon release. Here’s what our very own Alessio had to say about it.