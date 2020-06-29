Ghost of Tsushima New Trailer Features Some Impressive CG Sequences

A new Ghost of Tsushima trailer has been released online today.

The new trailer, called A Storm is Coming, features some impressive CG sequences but sadly very little gameplay. You can check it out below.

Tsushima is on the brink of destruction. In the wake of a crushing defeat at the hands of ruthless Mongol invaders, noble samurai Jin Sakai must sacrifice everything to protect what’s left of his home and people. As he embarks on an epic adventure for the freedom of Tsushima, he must set aside samurai traditions, embrace unconventional methods, and forge a new path—the path of the Ghost.

Ghost of Tsushima will receive a day one update, as confirmed last week. The update will be around 7 GB big and it will bring a variety of fixes that have yet to be fully detailed.

Ghost of Tsushima will be developer Sucker Punch's biggest game to date, but the map won't be fully explorable from the very beginning, according to Art Director Jason Connell.

As a story as big as ours and a game as big as ours, it is incredibly important to us that people understand Jin's journey first. It's a lot to take in. So the first part, we want to make sure that you understand who he is, what's happened to this island. So there's a little bit of setup. It's really important to do that before we just open the flood gates. But then once you get to that point, then it's pretty open.

Ghost of Tsushima will launch on PlayStation 4 on July 17th worldwide.