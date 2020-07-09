Ghost of Tsushima Got Akira Kurosawa’s Estate Approval for Its Cinematic Mode

Ghost of Tsushima, arguably PlayStation 4's last big exclusive before the release of the console's next-generation successor (the PlayStation 5), is only just over a week away from its launch following many years of development.

The game puts players into the shoes of one of the last samurai on Tsushima island, fighting back against the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Unsurprisingly, the developers at Sucker Punch Productions have decided to add a black-and-white cinematic mode that's deliberately inspired by Akira Kurosawa's classic samurai movies, such as Sanjuro and Seven Samurai.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Creative Director Jason Connell has now confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima received the official approval of Akira Kurosawa's estate for that mode. He also added that it's way more than a mere black-and-white filter, anyway.

We have this great game that transports people back to feudal Japan and Akira Kurosawa was one of our reference guides, especially early on about how we wanted it to feel. As we got closer and closer to making that a reality, we were like, 'What do we call this special mode that we created, this black-and-white throwback?' We threw out a bunch of different words and we thought, 'What would be awesome would be if we could call it Kurosawa Mode.' In order to do that, we felt that we needed to reach out to the estate and see if that's something they'd be interested in. We sent a short video showing what it generally looks like, what it feels like. We actually did some research on the curves that may have existed on that kind of film that Kurosawa might've used. And lastly, we actually toyed with the audio a little bit. Our audio team have an internal tool that mimicked sounds of old TV and, specifically, megaphones, radios, TVs back to the '50s.

Ghost of Tsushima is out on July 17th. Stay tuned for our full review of the game.