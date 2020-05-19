Ghost of Tsushima Art Direction Was Inspired by Zelda and Shadow of the Colossus, Says Dev

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most anticipated PlayStation 4 games on the horizon. Sure, there's Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II due in exactly one month now, but Ghost of Tsushima also comes with the inherent aura of mystery that surrounds a brand new IP.

The developers at Sucker Punch finally showcased a lot of gameplay this past week, and it was gorgeous. Additionally, they have participated in some brief interviews.

Unreal Engine 5 Demo Dreams Recreation New Video Focuses On The Making of the Soldier Figure

Yesterday, for instance, French YouTuber Julien Chièze posted an interview with Ghost of Tsushima Creative Director Jason Connell where the developer shared quite a few interesting details on the open world game.

To begin with, Connell mentioned that Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus are not only two of his favorite games of all time, but they were also a big influence for Ghost of Tsushima mainly due to their simple, yet very deep artistic direction, which he wanted to replicate in this game albeit with better visual fidelity.

The immersion factor will be extremely important in the game, to the point where there will be no traditional objective or quest markers guiding players, who will have to 'use the wind' instead. There are also options in the menu to reduce the characteristic glow of items that need to be picked up by the main character.

Connell confirmed the flute seen in the featured image above is the only musical instrument in Ghost of Tsushima. He didn't want to get into its purpose, though, which suggests it may be relevant to the story in some ways.

Something else that's going to distinguish Ghost of Tsushima from the usual crop of open world games is that there won't be any incentives for hunting animals. In most recent titles, you are either forced to do this in order to survive or even just encouraged to hunt in order to improve the main character's gear. In the upcoming game by Sucker Punch, animals are mostly there just to enhance the believability of the environments.

Ghost of Tsushima 4K Gameplay Shows Off Open-World Exploration, Brutal Combat, and More

Lastly, the 'standoff' dueling mode that Jin can initiate will be available even when infiltrating enemy bases. However, Connell said that infiltration is going to be harder if you choose to wear heavy armor, as that will make Jin less agile.

Ghost of Tsushima is out on July 17th, exclusively for PlayStation 4.